Tom Holland Says Uncharted Now Has 'One Of The Best Scripts' He's Ever Read

It really sounds like things may finally be falling into place for Uncharted. But there is still at least one essential piece needed before the film can truly get up and running. Uncharted still doesn’t have a new director after Travis Knight, the second director in a year, exited the film due to Tom Holland’s scheduling conflicts. There are rumors Ruben Fleischer may take the reins -- but nothing official has been announced. At least we know whoever ends up in the director’s chair has a solid script to work with.