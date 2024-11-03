Christopher Nolan's Next Movie: Everything We Know So Far

It's happening already— Christopher Nolan's next movie is coming , and this is what we know so far.

It feels like just yesterday we were getting ready to head to the theaters to see Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer, alongside one of the biggest movies of 2023, Barbie. It was indeed a time to be alive, sd the Barbenheimer box office became a huge deal , and we looked forward to the fantastic costumes we saw.

But it's been more than a year now since then. While Nolan certainly had his awards run for Oppenheimer – earning several Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture – it's time for him to work on a new movie. As with any new Nolan film, there's always a mystery hidden behind all the announcements, but there's plenty already out there for us to let you know about what's been shared about this mystery flick.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The next Christopher Nolan film is currently set to come out on July 17, 2026, per an official announcement from Universal Pictures. That's right, we may not know the title, but we do know when this film will be released, as long as it's not pushed back.

Obviously it would be surprising if it appeared on the 2024 movie schedule, but it's also a shame it won't be on any 2025 movie schedule either, and we have to wait another two years for it to be released. However, maybe it's a blessing in disguise – July 2025 already has plenty of movies coming out, including the next Jurassic World film , the next Superman movie and more.

It's better to give Nolan his chance to shine amongst everything else.

The Untitled Christopher Nolan Film Cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While there haven't been a lot of cast announcements just yet, we do know at least two stars who will be involved in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matt Damon

Per Deadline, Matt Damon has been tapped to star in the next Christopher Nolan film. Damon has worked with Christopher Nolan before in one of my favorite Christopher Nolan movies , Interstellar. He also held a role in the enormously large cast of Oppenheimer, so it's not that much of a surprise that one of the first stars to be set to work on this film is someone with whom Nolan has worked previously.

Other than his work with Nolan, Damon is a massive star and has appeared in many other major movies, such as The Martian (which is one of the best movies to watch on Max ), The Last Duel, Good Will Hunting, Air, Stillwater, the Jason Bourne movies, among others.

Tom Holland

According to another Deadline article, Tom Holland will also be involved in the new Christopher Nolan film and star alongside Damon. Holland has gained a significant amount of fame over the last several years thanks to his starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker, otherwise known as Spider-Man. He's played the role for half a decade, and he will reprise it when Spider-Man 4 comes out .

Additionally, Holland has appeared in several other films, like Cherry, Uncharted, The Lost City of Z, The Devil All The Time, Chaos Walking and more. He also played the lead role in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. You might also have seen him on stage. He starred as Romeo in Romeo & Juliet in the United Kingdom, and will play the role on Broadway when it comes to the United States.

I'm already interested in seeing who will appear next in this movie and can't wait to meet all of the cast members.

What Is The New Christopher Nolan Film About?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As is tradition, the story for this new Christopher Nolan film is locked down. We know next to nothing about the premise. However, The Hollywood Reporter 's sources said that the movie would not take place in the present day. They don't know if the film is set in the past or the future.

Obviously, Nolan's films have jumped all over the map when it comes to what periods he wants to use. Oppenheimer was set from the early 1900s to the 1950s. Interstellar was several years into the future. This new film could fall anywhere between that. There's also the fact that Nolan also tends to play with time and narrative structures in his films. A great example would, again, be Interstellar, as well as Tenet and Inception.

For now, all we can really do is theorize.

Christopher Nolan Will Direct – And Also Wrote The Film

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Deadline also confirmed that Christopher Nolan will, of course, direct, but he also wrote this upcoming movie as well.

Nolan has pretty much written all of the films that he has directed, except for one – Insomnia, which Hillary Seitz wrote. Aside from that, Nolan has taken the lead for most of his movies.

All I can wonder now is what this movie is going to be about. I'm dying here.

Filming Will Reportedly Begin In Early 2025

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The last thing we do know is that filming will reportedly begin in early 2025, according to Deadline's write-ups. This honestly does give us at least a decent time frame. If they're planning on filming the movie in 2025, with a set release of July 2026, that might mean the film is not as big or as intense as something like Interstellar, where they had to spend months to years working on special effects to make it look spectacular.

This could be another case of Oppenheimer – beautifully shot, but not as effects-heavy, which is fine with me. Or maybe the post-production process is just quicker now, and they are planning to make this a big effects-heavy film like some of his past ones have been. Who really knows at this point?

All I know is that I'm chewing at the bit for any new information on this movie, and I genuinely hope I get something soon because I'm losing my mind just waiting here for anything. Please come out with more cast announcements soon.