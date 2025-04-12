Someone Put Together A Compilation Of Tom Holland Calling His Spider-Man Role, Loving Zendaya And Uncharted Before They Happened (And Talk About Manifesting What You Want)

Manifestation can be a powerful tool at times. It’s true that it may not always work and spark the desires of those using it, but it certainly can’t hurt to say or do something to try to make something positive become a reality. After watching a viral video, I’m wondering if Tom Holland is such a person who likes to manifest. That’s because the compilation piece shows the fan-favorite actor answering questions and making comments that would eventually come true. Among them is talk of Spider-Man, his eventual partner Zendaya and more.

Words certainly have power, and that’s certainly apparent, based on the video that the Instagram account marvelmovies shared. The reel is composed of interviews that the 28-year-old actor and entrepreneur has taken part in over the years. In one instance, he’s asked about who his celebrity crush is, to which he responds Zendaya. Another throwback clip shows him talking about his desire to play Spider-Man in a decade’s time and, of course, he eventually achieved. Check out the full video down below:

Should we start calling him Nostradamus? I mean, he name-dropped Uncharted as his favorite game years ahead of landing the role of Nathan Drake in the film adaptation and spoke about his eventual Spider-Man co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. And let’s not forget that mention of the three Spider-Men meeting up. However, given the British actor’s hesitance to answer, he may have known what was being planned for what became Spider-Man: No Way Home. Regardless, I’m impressed by these correct calls.

It is interesting, though, to see a reel of the various developments Tom Holland foreshadowed. What really makes me smile is the “celebrity crush” comment, considering where Holland’s relationship with Zendaya stands today. After years of dating, the two reportedly became engaged in December 2024, and their upcoming nuptials remain a topic of discussion and speculation. While they mostly keep their romance private, they seem to have a tight bond and are very protective of each other. The viral video in which Holland warded off paparazzi to defend his lady.

Of course, from a professional standpoint, the Billy Elliot alum has also been quite successful. It could certainly be said that his casting as the web-slinger is probably the biggest feather in his cap, and he’s not done with his Marvel Cinematic Universe role. He’s reprising the role of Peter Parker in the fourth Spider-Man flick, which has been subtitled Brand New Day. It’s wild to think that years ago, the actor had aspirations to play one of the most popular superheroes in the world and is now among the best live-action Spidey actors.

Beyond Tom Holland’s excellent manifestations, he’s managed to find major success in other specific ways. He and Zendaya also teamed up for Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey, which is currently in production. On top of that, Holland will star alongside Austin Butler in American Speed, a crime drama being produced by Amazon MGM Studios. If that weren’t enough, Holland also successfully launched a line of non-alcoholic beer called Bero.

Life is certainly good for the A-lister and, as a fan, I’m happy to see him doing well. It’s honestly up to a person’s interpretation as to whether he truly manifested his love life and professional status. However, what I’d hope we can all agree on is that the Cherry star is a shining example of what happens when a person opts to work hard and think optimistically.