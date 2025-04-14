Next Summer Is Going To Be All About Tom Holland, And I Need Everyone To Start Coming Up With A Fun Spider-Man Version Of Barbenheimer Now
But if there are delays, we riot.
Tom Holland has a knack for manifesting success, whether it’s his professional career, love life, or beyond. As such, I wouldn’t be surprised if footage appeared of the English actor turning “I want to be the face of Hollywood blockbusters in 2026” into a daily mantra, since that will most certainly be the case when both his new Christopher Nolan movie and his upcoming Spider-Man sequel arrive during the same action-packed summer. Oh, and that's AFTER his presumed appearance in the Russo brothers' Avengers: Doomsday.
So we obviously need a clever, punchy title worthy of grasping onto the lingering coattails of 2023’s zeitgeisty Barbenheimer.
Tom Holland's Upcoming 2026 Movies
- Avengers: Doomsday: May 1, 2026
Given that Tom Holland's name wasn't part of the ridiculous chair-centric cast reveal video, despite previous reports that he would be part of the London production kicking off this month, it's unclear how much of his Peter Parker will be around for Doomsday. But if we somehow don't get a scene of Holland losing his damned mind upon seeing Victor Von Doom's familiar face, I can't imagine the meltdowns.
With that being the case, though, it probably shouldn't have much of an impact on the combination name. At least not in the first few attempts.
- Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey - July 17, 2026
Tom Holland is reportedly portraying Telemachus in Christopher Nolan's literary adaptation The Odyssey, which also features other stars such as Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Charlize Theron, John Leguizamo, Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel, and Benny Safdie. It's no doubt going to be as big a movie as Holland will ever star in outside of the MCU.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day - July 31, 2026
Peter Parker's return to the big screen for Spidey's next solo film will be for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose title was kept under wraps until this year's CinemaCon, where Holland himself took the stage to address his spoilery behavior in the past. The plot is still largely unknown, but more details will definitely start rising up once filming begins in June. (Assuming schedules keep.)
Let's Brainstorm This Mash-Up Name For Tom Holland's 2026 Takeover
One of the most brilliant things about "Barbenheimer" remains its simplicity, and the way even a plastic doll child could come up with it. That's not exactly the case here, even though we're once again dealing with a historical-leaning Christopher Nolan movie that starts with the letter "O." But let's give this a few college tries.
- Odysspider
- Spidodyssey
- Spidodyssey-Man
- Spider-Man: Brand New Odd-day-ssey
- Chrispiderpher Nolman's The Odyssey
- The Odyss-Peter
- Avengers: Oddoomsdayssey
- Spider-Mavengers: Brand New Doomsday...The Odyssey
- Tom-Brat Summer
Have I really spent the last three hours writing those names on the wall only in crayon? What time is it? Wait, what day is it?
Oh good, it looks like we've still got plenty of time to check out all the upcoming 2025 movies that are on the way before anyone has to make any irreversible calls about the nickname we'll end up using for Tom Holland's summer of blockbusters.
