Sonic The Hedgehog Box Office: Video Game Movie Runs Past Villains

Coming in second place here is Birds Of Prey. The take between $15 and $20M might seem like par for the course as a lot of movies drop about fifty percent from their first to second weekends, but there’s actually a bit more intrigue here. Reviews have been solid to pretty good. There was some hope that the good buzz would generate an above average second weekend for the loveable villains, but it seems like those who were turned off by the film’s marketing and/ or the title aren’t that apt to give it a second look.