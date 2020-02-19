Tom Holland Reveals Which Uncharted Game Especially Inspired The Movie

However, there's another major element in Uncharted 4 that might be important to the Uncharted movie. In that game, it's revealed that main character Nathan Drake has a brother, somebody who has never been mentioned previously in the games. It's certainly possible that the films could make the brother, Samuel, a major character in the movie. The addition of the brother in the fourth game is one of the rougher parts of the game';s story, as it's a complete retcon of the history of Nathan Drake that we knew. By adding the brother into the first movie, the film franchise avoids that pitfall.