Sonic The Hedgehog Box Office: The Call Of The Wild Settles For Second In A Close Race

The only other new wide release this weekend was William Brent Bell's Brahms: The Boy II, and while that's a movie that cost only $10 million to make, the higher-ups at STX Entertainment probably aren't too thrilled with it making just short of $6 million in its first three days and placing in fourth only $40,000 ahead of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's Bad Boys For Life (which is in its fifth week). Surely expectations weren't tremendously high, as we have to remember that the movie's predecessor, Brent Bell's The Boy, only made about $75 million when it launched back in 2016, but that title also made back its full budget in its opening weekend. There is still a chance that it will wind up being profitable, but I also don't expect that we'll be seeing the title appear on the Top 10 chart past the first weekend in March.