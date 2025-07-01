Pete Davidson Just Surprised Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt With A Gift That Cost $13K (And He Bought One For Himself, Too)

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson certainly has a colorful and vast dating history . But, for someone who’s known for having a long line of well-known romantic partners, one thing that seems to be true across the board is that he simply understands how to treat a lady. His current girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, says that he’s the “best person” she’s “ever” met , so apparently that sentiment applies to her, as well. And, she will probably use the fact that he recently surprised her with a very expensive gift that matches something he bought for himself as even more proof.

What’s The Surprise $13K Gift That Pete Davidson Just Bought For His Girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt?

Despite making some waves when he ran into one of his notable ex-girlfriends , Kim Kardashian, at an SNL50 celebration a few months back, Pete Davidson has jumped back into the dating pool post his Madelyn Cline romance with model/influencer Elsie Hewitt. According to Page Six , The King of Staten Island star recently attended the grand opening of a jewelry showroom in his hometown with Hewitt in tow, and gifted her with a $12,400 timepiece to match his own newly bought watch, which set him back $18,550.

So, what are these unbelievably fancy watches that Davidson ponied up a total of $30,950 (plus who knows how much in taxes) to wear in conjunction with his current lady love? I’m not a watch expert (though I don’t doubt that there are several brands which will allow one to spend that kind of dough), but the Bupkis comedic talent did pull out his massive money clip for a very lauded brand: Rolex.

For himself, the funny ferry boat owner paid the big bucks for a Rolex Datejust 41, which is a 41mm watch in Oystersteel (what the company calls their proprietary 904L stainless steel ) and Everose Gold. Meanwhile, Hewitt got a matching gift of the Rolex Datejust 31, which is the smaller version. Both wearable clocks are hugely customizable, with alternate options for the bezel, dial and bracelet.

This is certainly a lovely gesture (especially for someone he’s only been dating for a few months), but let’s be real. If all the Dumb Money actor did was spend relatively lavish amounts of money on his girlfriends, he likely wouldn’t have such good word of mouth when it comes to his former partners. People have long expressed an intense and “confusing” amount of interest in not only who Davidson dates, but how he manages to seemingly always date famous and beloved women.

His SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson, pointed to how the young comedian is “a kind-hearted person” who’s not “out to harm a piece of cotton” and is “just a good kid.” I think many would confirm that the equation of: good person + funny human + willing to treat girlfriends to expensive gifts ASAP could easily = a man worth at least getting to know better. One of these days the star will probably find himself with a long-term partner, whether she gets a watch out of it or not.