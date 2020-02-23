Mark Ruffalo Says Kevin Feige Almost Left Marvel Over Clash With Disney On Female Superhero Movies

Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel weren't hits because they were about women any more than Iron Man and Thor's movies were hits because they were about men, there was just more focus on the former leads' genders because it was new. (I cannot wait until we stop calling any movie with women as stars "female-led." You never hear about a "male-led movie" because that sounds stupid -- imagine reading about Tarantino's next male-led movie. It's just considered "a movie" and not about gender. Are we there yet?)