Dave Filoni Is Building Out The Star Wars Universe, And Reveals How They’re Taking Notes From Marvel ‘Inspiration’ Kevin Feige
One major Disney franchise is taking notes from another.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the gold standard when it comes to movie franchises. Numerous other film franchises have tried, and most have failed, to copy the success of the company's first few phases. Meanwhile, Disney’s other big global franchise Star Wars has had more ups and downs on its path to sucess. Now Lucasfilm’s creative chief Dave Filoni says he is taking "inspiration" from the MCU and Kevin Feige.
Following Rosario Dawson and more appearing at Star Wars Celebration in Japan, we have a lot more visibility into what’s going on in the world of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV series. Speaking with ScreenRant, Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni admits that building the franchise with multiple projects in development at once is “tricky” which only makes him more impressed with what Kevin Feige was able to do with the MCU. He said…
The Marvel Cinematic Universe was certainly unlike anything that had been attempted before. The first set of movies, a collection of superhero origin stories that then came together in The Avengers, was something entirely new, and the franchise only ballooned from there. While many have argued the MCU has struggled recently, on the whole, there’s still nothing quite like it.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Both the MCU and Star Wars franchises are streaming on Disney+. Deals begin at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan.
Star Wars certainly tried to do something like its own version of the MCU. In the years since Disney bought Lucasfilm, we have seen the number of Star Wars movies in existence nearly double, with numerous Disney+ series in addition. However, even Disney has sometimes admitted that Star Wars has grown too fast. Clearly, what worked for Marvel didn’t work perfectly here.
Part of the reason the MCU model doesn’t fit perfectly with Star Wars has to due with a greatly expanded timeline. However, while Star Wars franchise growth may go differently, Filoni is clearly looking at the MCU as inspiration that something like that can be done with the galaxy far, far away. He continued…
With multiple Star Wars movies in development that now seem likely to actually happen, and even more shows on the horizon (you'll be able to access with a Disney+ subscription), the franchise is certainly looking to expand at a fast rate. Star Wars is certainly hoping to find success on par with Marvel’s high point, whether that will happen remains to be seen.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Reactions To Andor Season 2 Are So Overwhelmingly Positive And It Should Be Enormously Satisfying For Star Wars Fans: ‘I Cried, I Cheered, I Laughed, I Gasped’
First Look At Visions Volume 3 Panel Announces Release Date And Anime Spinoff At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog