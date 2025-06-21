Scarlett Johansson Gets Real About What It Was Like Being ‘Wrapped Up’ In Making Marvel Films For A Decade

If you watch the Marvel movies in order , you’ll see Scarlett Johansson make her debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, and then you will watch her final film many movies later with 2021’s Black Widow. She was an integral part of the MCU for about a decade, and after Endgame and her solo film that followed, she hasn’t returned. Now, she’s opened up about what it was like being “wrapped up” in the same franchise for so long and the challenges that came with it.

During a conversation with David Harbour for Interview Magazine , Johansson asked about Stranger Things Season 5 and if the Hopper actor was relieved that it was ending this year. He noted that “after 10 years, it’s like, ‘Okay,’” which came after he said that it can feel like you’re playing “the same beat” when you’ve worked on the same project for a long time. He then pointed out that his Black Widow co-star was in the MCU for a decade, too. In response, the actress said:

Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others. Like in [Captain America: The] Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic. In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along. And if you’re committed to five and a half months of that, it’s like, ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut.’

That’s a valid point to make. If you watch the films Johansson appeared in, her roles in them vary. She plays a massive part in some of Marvel’s best movies , like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, and she leads Black Widow. However, there are others, like Iron Man 2 and even Avengers, where she has less significant roles in the story.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Both Disney+ and Hulu cost $9.99 a month individually. So, for one more dollar, you can get both for $10.99. That will give you acess to hits from Marvel, ABC, Star Wars, FX and more.

However, no matter how big or small the part in the movie, she still has to be fully committed to the project and her character’s look. While the Lost in Translation actress said this seems like a “silly problem,” it can really impact your life, as she explained:

These sound like silly problems, but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes.

Harbour agreed with his co-star’s sentiments. While he dosen’t paint his nails, he could understand her point about not being able to change your look, because when he’s playing Hopper he joked that he “cant shave [his] freaking mustache."

Where You Can Watch Scarlett Johansson Next (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Scarlett Johansson has a few projects on the 2025 movie schedule. She was in The Phoenician Scheme earlier this year and is the star of Jurassic World Rebirth, which hits theaters on July 2.

With long-running television shows, it’s normal to see stars leave the projects after so many years. That happens for a variety of reasons; however, an urge to take on other roles and not play the same person over and over again can be part of it.

It makes sense, too, having the freedom to change your look and not be committed to one thing for so long has to be a relief, especially after playing the same character for years and years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, Scarlett Johansson is in a place where she doesn’t have to think about shaping her life and look around a Marvel movie, and she’s able to take on whatever projects she wants.

Meanwhile, David Harbour is about to end his time on Stranger Things, but he is just getting his Marvel career started. That’s because starring in Black Widow and Thunderbolts*, he’ll appear in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday .