Scarlett Johansson Gets Real About What It Was Like Being ‘Wrapped Up’ In Making Marvel Films For A Decade
She makes a valid point.
If you watch the Marvel movies in order, you’ll see Scarlett Johansson make her debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, and then you will watch her final film many movies later with 2021’s Black Widow. She was an integral part of the MCU for about a decade, and after Endgame and her solo film that followed, she hasn’t returned. Now, she’s opened up about what it was like being “wrapped up” in the same franchise for so long and the challenges that came with it.
During a conversation with David Harbour for Interview Magazine, Johansson asked about Stranger Things Season 5 and if the Hopper actor was relieved that it was ending this year. He noted that “after 10 years, it’s like, ‘Okay,’” which came after he said that it can feel like you’re playing “the same beat” when you’ve worked on the same project for a long time. He then pointed out that his Black Widow co-star was in the MCU for a decade, too. In response, the actress said:
That’s a valid point to make. If you watch the films Johansson appeared in, her roles in them vary. She plays a massive part in some of Marvel’s best movies, like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, and she leads Black Widow. However, there are others, like Iron Man 2 and even Avengers, where she has less significant roles in the story.
However, no matter how big or small the part in the movie, she still has to be fully committed to the project and her character’s look. While the Lost in Translation actress said this seems like a “silly problem,” it can really impact your life, as she explained:
Harbour agreed with his co-star’s sentiments. While he dosen’t paint his nails, he could understand her point about not being able to change your look, because when he’s playing Hopper he joked that he “cant shave [his] freaking mustache."
Scarlett Johansson has a few projects on the 2025 movie schedule. She was in The Phoenician Scheme earlier this year and is the star of Jurassic World Rebirth, which hits theaters on July 2.
With long-running television shows, it’s normal to see stars leave the projects after so many years. That happens for a variety of reasons; however, an urge to take on other roles and not play the same person over and over again can be part of it.
It makes sense, too, having the freedom to change your look and not be committed to one thing for so long has to be a relief, especially after playing the same character for years and years.
Now, Scarlett Johansson is in a place where she doesn’t have to think about shaping her life and look around a Marvel movie, and she’s able to take on whatever projects she wants.
Meanwhile, David Harbour is about to end his time on Stranger Things, but he is just getting his Marvel career started. That’s because starring in Black Widow and Thunderbolts*, he’ll appear in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.
Overall, what these comments point out is the double-edged sword that is working on a very long-running franchise. While it has major benefits, it can also get repetitive and hard. So, I do get why Scarlett Johansson hasn’t appeared in a Marvel movie since her exit in 2021. However, you can always go back and watch her time as Black Widow with a Disney+ subscription.
