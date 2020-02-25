If The Next Planet Of The Apes Movie Isn't A Reboot, What Will It Be?

Something Else?

Wes Ball’s statement on his Planet of the Apes film indicates he has some surprises in store, so perhaps his film will not take some of the more obvious paths we are expecting. His language about continuing Caesar’s legacy allows for a latitude of interpretations. Caesar’s legacy doesn’t have to be one of blood, but ideas and a movement. The myth of Caesar could carry to other parts of the country and the world, inspiring others. As we saw with Bad Ape in War for the Planet of the Apes, there are intelligent apes out there that were not part of Caesar’s group that could really open up the possibilities in this world.