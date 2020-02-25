Will John Cena Be Invisible In The Suicide Squad? James Gunn Seriously Answered That Question

For those of you who are a bit sad about this news, there is actually still plenty to be happy about in the coming months if you enjoy John Cena and the concept of invisibility as separate entities. Cena, for starters, can not only now be heard voicing a polar bear opposite Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle, but we are now just a few months away from seeing him grace the big screen in F9 as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto.