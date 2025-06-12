I Thought James Gunn Wasn’t A Fan Of Superman's Trunks, But David Corenswet Just Cleared The Air On The Matter
The Superman trunk debate has been settled.
James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie is already one of the most talked-about films on the 2025 movie schedule. Fans have very strong opinions about just how Superman should be portrayed on screen, including what he should wear. James Gunn also has strong feelings about Superman’s looks, specifically his trunks.
The classic Superman look includes red trunks over blue tights. While it’s the traditional way the Man of Steel was portrayed, it’s a look that is seen as dated and corny by a lot of fans. James Gunn has previously said he was against trunks. However, in a new interview with Fandango, star David Corenswet clarifies that Gunn actually wanted a look with trunks. He said…
The issue wasn’t that James Gunn was against the idea of trunks entirely. Quite the opposite. He actually was very much in favor of putting Superman in the classic trunks. Gunn’s Superman is clearly designed to harken back to the version of the character from decades ago, and so he wanted a look that reflected that. The director said…
The issue, it seems, is that while James Gunn was in favor of trunks in theory, he couldn’t find a look that he thought worked in practice. The Guardians of the Galaxy director had previously said they tried lots of different looks, and he couldn’t find one that he didn’t think looked silly.
This is when David Corenswet suggested that, maybe, looking silly was the point. The Superman actor said…
It’s certainly an interesting way to approach Superman, but it’s one that James Gunn seemingly embraced. One thing that the previous version of Superman certainly embraced is that, while the Man of Steel is a hero, he has the capability to be quite scary, so in this case, Superman chooses to dress a little silly as a way to put humanity at ease. Gunn said…
So while some may not like the classic Superman look because they think it looks silly, it seems you’ll get no disagreement from the people who made Superman. It does look silly, and that’s the point.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.