Rumble Trailer Shows Monsters Going Full Dirty Dancing

The first trailer for Rumble, is here, and it shows us a world where giant kaiju style creatures appear to exist alongside humans, and they engage in professional wrestling style combat sports for the enjoyment of human viewers. The good news is that the movie is clearly having as much fun with itself as that premise implies. The story follows a monster, voiced by Will Arnett, who is training to be a wrestler, and he's willing to go with some unorthodox training methods, including referencing a classic 1980s drama. Check out the first trailer below.