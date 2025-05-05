One Tiny Detail About The Smashing Machine Just Made Me Even More Hyped For The Upcoming Dwayne Johnson Movie

Features
By published

This has to be good, right?

Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
(Image credit: A24)

Though Dwayne Johnson is pretty much persona non grata in WWE right now, I can’t help but feel excited for The Smashing Machine, the upcoming A24 movie about trailblazing and controversial MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The movie, which is being directed by Uncut Gems filmmaker Benny Safdie, is one of The Rock’s upcoming movies I’ve been following for a very long time, and one I’m so excited to see later in the 2025 movie schedule. And that excitement just got a whole lot more intense thanks to one minor detail.

I recently learned just how far Safdie was going in order to make The Smashing Machine as realistic, faithful, and authentic as humanly possible, and fans of old school MMA will really like to know what I found out. That said, let’s break it all down…

Dwayne Johnson as a sweaty Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine

(Image credit: A24)

The Smashing Machine Has Been One Of My Most Anticipated Movies For A Long Time

I’ve been following The Smashing Machines’ development for a couple of years now, and with every release of a new picture of Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr, though somewhat unrecognizable in his depiction, I’m getting more and more excited. Basically, this has been one of my most anticipated movies for a very long time, and I cannot wait to see where it takes The Rock’s career.

And just when I couldn’t get any more hyped up for this long-awaited sports biopic, The Smashing Machine’s first trailer came out and made things even more electric. But that isn’t the only reason my excitement for this movie has reached new heights. In fact, it’s just the beginning…

Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine

(Image credit: A24)

But Hearing That Benny Safdie Shot The Fight Scenes Using The Same Cameras As The Old PRIDE FC Has Me Even More Hyped

A few days ago, a friend turned me onto an interview with Bas Rutten on Matt Serra’s YouTube channel, where the MMA legend talked about just how committed Benny Safdie was to getting it right. In the chat, Rutten, who worked extensively with the director and Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine, said the filmmaker went as far as to get the same cameras used by PRIDE FC back in Mark Kerr’s era:

They used the same cameras that PRIDE had. … Then the special parts that they film when the fighter walks up, that’s a different camera. He got those cameras, so it looked exactly the same. Yeah, he’s something, man. That guy is very involved in what he’s doing.

I’m not going to lie, when I first saw the fight footage in The Smashing Machine’s trailer, I thought it was some clever editing and visual effects to give them that grainy and washed-out look. To find out that Safdie went the extra mile to make this look like the real thing instead of fixing it in post is astounding, to say the least.

Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine

(Image credit: A24)

The Attention To Detail In This Movie Is Going To Be Nuts, And I'm Along For The Ride

There have been some great MMA movies (Warrior is a personal favorite of mine) over the years, but after watching Bas Rutten get that excited talking about cameras on the set of the upcoming sports flick, my anticipation is through the roof. During that same interview, Rutten talked about how Benny Safdie recreated the Tokyo Dome by making the set have Japanese writing everywhere and even the same lights that were used at the PRIDE shows held at the famous stadium.

I’m sure those aren’t the only ways The Smashing Machine’s production team made the set look and feel like a real MMA show, and I can’t wait to see how all of that looks when the movie opens this fall.

Philip Sledge
Philip Sledge
Content Writer

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Insider Drops Claims About What Ben Affleck Wants In A Partner Following His Divorce From JLo

Freakier Friday’s Chad Michael Murray Reveals The Backstory He Had In Mind For Jake, And It’s So Wild

Why The Defense Will Have A 'Much More Difficult Time' Picking Jurors In The Diddy Court Case
See more latest
Most Popular
Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun.
Shōgun Season 2 Will Have A Time Jump. Here Are 3 Reasons I'm Pumped, And 3 That Make Me Anxious
A young Predator staring down a threat in Predator: Badlands
All I've Seen Is Negativity Online About How Bad The Predator Looks In Predator: Badlands, But Here's Why That Recent Trailer Has Me Pumped
Isaac standing in front of pans during torture sequence in The Last of Us Season 2 &quot;Day One&quot;
The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Live Blog Watchalong: I'm Reacting To Isaac's Brutal Introduction, Ellie And Dina's Revealing Seattle Trip And More
Ricardo Darín in The Eternaut
The Eternaut Left Me With 3 Big Questions. Now I'm Just Hoping Netflix Gives Us A Second Season
Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas on Miami Vice
The Miami Vice Reboot Already Has One Thing Going For It With Top Gun: Maverick's Director, But Another Name Has Me Even More Excited
Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bob (Lewis Pullman), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) lean from a wall in Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* Wins The Weekend Box Office, But Sinners Remains An Absolute Powerhouse
Ben Glenroy dressing room in Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Paul Rudd Did A Play Where An Audience Member Died, But That's Not Even The Craziest Story From His Theatre Days
Tom Hardy in Havoc
There Are Some Brutal Kills In Tom Hardy's Havoc, But One Had My Wife And Me Gasping (And Laughing) In Disgust
Neil McCauley in Heat
I Recently Realized Heat's Best Scene Isn't The One Everyone Talks About
Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Saved by the Bell
32 Times When Zack Morris And The Gang Did The Right Thing