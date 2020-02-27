The Hilarious Reason Why The Invisible Man’s Director Left The Saw Franchise

In any sort of slasher-horror movie that's truly about some sort of killer or creature working their way through a cast of characters, creative kills are always a must, but the Saw movies took that to another level. These movies saw creative kills combined with moral dilemmas in a way that made them truly unique. Victims frequently had to seriously maim themselves or others in order to save their own lives. It was completely brutal, and when done well, fascinating as well.