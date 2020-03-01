The Invisible Man Box Office: 2020 Has Its First Hit Horror Movie

The Invisible Man was the only new film from a major studio that hit theaters this past weekend, but it technically wasn't the only wide release, as Kenji Nagasaki's My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was also played on more than 1,000 screens – and as you can see from the chart, it wound up doing pretty well. The Manga movie was already released in Japan back in late December 2019, and there weren't exactly a ton of expectations for its U.S. debut, but that just makes a number four ranking and its $5.1 million haul that much more impressive. Its predecessor, Nagasaki's My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, only made $5.8 million during its entire domestic run back in the summer of 2018, so the animated film is definitely off to a great start. It's legs probably won't be all that long, but it can be called a success.