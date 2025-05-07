‘Bring Her Back Is F---ed Up!’ First Reactions To The Upcoming A24 Movie Have Horror Lovers Squirming
From the directors of Talk to Me.
Pretty much as soon as horror movie fans walked out of Talk to Me — one of A24’s best horror flicks — we started yearning for whatever Danny and Michael Philippou would offer us next. Well, that second course is coming soon. Bring Her Back is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on Friday, May 30, and people are taking to social media with their first reactions from early screenings of the upcoming horror movie.
It goes without saying that anticipation is high among genre fans — especially since we’ve been feasting so far in 2025. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was jumping out of his chair when he got an extended look, and now that he’s seen the full movie, he can confirm we’re in for some deeply shocking horror. He says on Bluesky:
The story revolves around a brother and sister following the death of their mother. After their foster mother introduces them to a new brother, a gruesome and terrifying secret is revealed that has some thinking Bring Her Back might be this generation’s Pet Sematary.
Ross Bonaime of Collider notes how wild it is for the Philippous to turn acclaimed actress Sally Hawkins into someone so horrifying, writing:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo also says he wasn’t ready for how far it goes in terms of horror and violence, posting:
Brandon Norwood confirms “the Philippou Brothers have the juice y'all,” also noting how discombobulating it is to be terrified of the Paddington actress. Norwood says:
Many of the critics are giving potential audience members warnings of just how uncomfortable Bring Her Back gets. Junior Felix of The Hashtag Show, for example, posts:
That “damn” on the end really hits hard, and apparently you don’t even have to be the squeamish type to be physically affected by this upcoming A24 movie. Critic Sean Boelman writes:
Russ Milheim of The Direct says no need to worry about a sophomore slump for the Philippou brothers. They own this genre and aren’t afraid to go heavy on the body horror. Milheim says:
Julian Singleton, like others who caught early screenings, says he’s going to have trouble getting this one out of his head, writing:
Sounds like there might be a lot of sleepless movie critics out there tonight after experiencing Danny and Michael Philippou’s follow-up to Talk to Me (not to be confused with the highly anticipated Talk to Me sequel). I can’t wait to read more when full reviews come out, but until then we can at least rewatch Talk to Me, which is streaming with a Netflix subscription.
Bring Her Back is set to hit theaters Friday, May 30.
