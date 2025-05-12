A24’s New Horror Movie Is Getting Incredible Buzz And Just Set Up A Ton Of Free Screenings Around The Country

Most horror fans have learned to trust A24 by this point, but if there was any doubt, the early response to Bring Her Back has put that to rest. To say the buzz from the first screening was positive would be an understatement. The critics lucky enough to be in the auditorium were effusive in their praise for the film and equally as aggressive in their warnings about how scary it is. Fortunately, later this week, you’ll get a chance to see what they’ve been screaming about.

CinemaBlend is partnering with A24 to roll out free screenings of Bring Her Back to fans all around the country. Each is going to take place this Thursday evening and will feature the entire movie. I repeat the entire movie. This is not the limited taste the studio showed off back in Los Angeles in late March. This is the whole movie those critics gushed about last week.

To sign up, all you need to do is choose your city from the landing page. There’s screenings in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more than a dozen places in total. After you pick your location in the dropdown, just give some basic information to RSVP.

I can’t recommend it enough, if you’re into horror movies. If you’re not into horror movies, you might want to sit this one out because it sounds like you won’t sleep for a month. Our own Eric Eisenberg called it “deeply shocking.” Another called it a “stressful nightmare.” Another used a word that starts with “f” to make their point. They clearly meant all those statements, but for the wrong type of person, they should serve more as ominous words of warning.

If you’re somehow still on the fence, you can check out the trailer below…

Bring Her Back | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Bring Her Back is from Danny and Michael Philippou, the same creative team that directed the surprise hit Talk To Me. Their feature length debut was made on a shoestring budget in Australia and was later released by A24 in The United States. It went on to gross nearly a hundred million dollars. One of our writers here at CinemaBlend called it the scariest horror movie she'd seen in years, and her reaction wasn’t really over the top compared to what others were saying.

Bring Her Back isn’t a sequel to Talk To Me but has been referred to as a spiritual sequel and is getting just as strong or better word of mouth. It follows a brother and sister who meet their new foster sibling who is hiding a secret.

Now that you’re convinced, hit up that landing page and sign up. You’ll earn maximum street cred in the Letterboxd community by being one of the first to see it, and you’ll have a spectacular time alongside like-minded horror fans who will all, no doubt, be extremely invested and following every beat of Bring Her Back. I can’t wait and hope to see you there.