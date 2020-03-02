Top Gun: Maverick's Cast Had A Great Reaction To Tom Cruise Putting On His Flight Suit Again

As for raising the bar, we’ll have to wait until Top Gun: Maverick is actually playing on the silver screen to determine if that was done successfully, but there certainly was a lot of effort poured into making it happen. For instance, while it would have been easy enough to have the jets in Maverick be CGI creations, Tom Cruise was adamant that the only way he’d do the sequel is if he got to truly fly. As a result, the actors went through “thrilling, but very physically grueling” flight training.