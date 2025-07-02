Have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Given Up On Selling Their $60 Million Mansion? The Latest

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, and there are perhaps no better modern examples than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Fans have obsessed over their relationship... twice. After Bennifer's divorce was filed, the former couple have been trying to sell the mansion they purchased together. Following over a year of being on the market, we've gotten an update about what's happening behind the scenes.

JLo and Affleck's divorce was finalized back in January, and their fans have been closely following their separation. The Bennifer mansion has been on the market for over a year, presumably thanks to its $60 million price tag. According to a new report by TMZ, they've finally taken it off the market. What's more Lopez is living there while remodeling the new home she purchased post-divorce.

Per the outlet's sources, the married home these A-listers shared is extremely difficult to sell. In the meantime, Affleck and Lopez are still paying for the mansion, which is no doubt another stressor as the uncouple from each other. Although Affleck reportedly knows that he's going to have a continued relationship with his ex regardless of the house's sale.

(Image credit: Nuyorican Productions/20th Century Studios)

Those who have been closely following this story will recall that Affleck and Lopez were seeking $68 million for the sale of their mansion. They have since dropped it to just around $60 million, but it looks like that hasn't helped much. That sum is likely huge one for any potential buyers, in addition to the wildly expensive insurance cost of the home. This is quite the combination of financial stressors, and now it seems that the former couple is taking it off the market for now. I mean, what's the point if offers aren't coming in?

Struggling to sell one's married home is a stressor that plenty of former couples can likely understand... even if the price tag isn't the same as Bennifer's. And it's just one way that Affleck and Lopez have seemingly had to be in each other's lives despite the divorce. Another reported reason for this is their children, who formed a close relationship throughout the Affleck/Lopez marriage. While the couple split, they had blended families. Per the reports, both A-listers are committed to supporting those relationships between the kids.

Once the renovations are done on Lopez's new home, I have to wonder if she and Affleck will be putting the mansion back on the market. And if so, will they still be hoping for the $60 million sale, or will they drop the price again? Only time will tell but fans are definitely invested.

Professionally, both Ben and Jen have exciting projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond. Hey, when you're paying the mortgage on multiple hopes you have to stay busy!