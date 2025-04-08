The Story Behind Val Kilmer’s Improv Moment With Tom Cruise On The Set Of Top Gun That Led To Genuine Laughter Among The Cast

Val Kilmer added the perfect line while filming the original Top Gun.

Iceman (Val Kilmer) and Maverick (Tom Cruise) talk in Top Gun
Top Gun was one of the biggest hits of the 1980s for several reasons. At the time, the movie so popular and, decades later, fans still wanted a sequel. One of the signature elements of the film is Val Kilmer’s memorable performance as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. Many are remembering Kilmer’s great movie moments following the actor’s recent passing, so it seems apt to discuss how one of his best lines from the aviator flick was actually never in the script (and it made others on set laugh).

A recent viral post on Instagram points out that an often-repeated story from the Top Gun set involves claims regarding on particularly famous scene. Apparently, Iceman coughing out “bullshit” while Maverick tells his story about coming face to face with an enemy jet, is the result of an ad-lib from Kilmer. However, the reactions from everybody in the scene were so perfect the moment was left in. As ScreenUnlocked shares on Instagram:

Honestly, if this line was a complete ad-lib, then the follow-up must have been as well. Anthony Edwards’ Goose responds, swearing that it’s all true and talking about great a move it was. He’s not exactly convincing, but that’s what makes it all so funny.

Tracking down details for this nearly 40-year-old film is tough, so it’s difficult to verify where this detail came from. It might actually be entirely apocraphyl. Still, it’s an oft-repeated claim that, at this point, is generally accepted as true. There have been statements that a lot of the Top Gun script wasn’t set in stone when shooting began, so there’s reason to believe this ad-lib is exactly what happened.

Val Kilmer’s performance as Iceman proved to be so iconic that he was the one actor other than Tom Cruise who really needed to appear in the sequel. With that, Top Gun: Maverick includes a brief scene in which Iceman and Maverick reunite. Said scene was filmed despite Kilmer’s ongoing health issues and near-inability to speak. It would be the actor's final performance on screen. As it happens, Kilmer was also responsible for a key moment from that movie, too.

Following Val Kilmer’s death, his fans and his friends have spoken out in order to pay tribute to the accomplished actor. Tom Cruise himself also honored his former co-star following his passing. Fans have been sharing their favorite Kilmer performances as well. Iceman is certainly one of those most notable character, but Kilmer had a lot of them.

Considering the scene in which Kilmer ad-libbed a single word is one of the most well known in the entire film, it certainly shows what a great talent the actor was. One can only imagine the great ways he could have added to other films that he would have been part of under other circumstances.

Top Gun 3 seems likely to happen. It's hard to imagine that the film won't deal with the loss of Iceman somehow. His loss will certainly be felt, but the character -- and the actor who played him -- will surely not be forgotten.

