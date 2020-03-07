10 Pixar Movies Ranked By How Much They Made Us Cry, Including Onward

All of the Toy Story movies are about letting go of something, and this couldn't be more true with the third installment of the franchise. Through the movie, Andy and Woody both must let go of one another and come to the sad realization that over time, we begin to lose touch with the objects of affection from our childhood. It's just how life works. And once both characters come to terms with this truth, both have the strength to move on and let someone else have a turn. As a college student in his early 20s, this movie shook me to my core. And it still does.