Ben Affleck Admits His Buffy The Vampire Slayer Performance Was ‘So Bad’ His Line Was Dubbed

The Way Back is a deeply personal film for Affleck because he’d actually dealt with these problems himself. It’s publicly known that the actor has recently gone to rehab for his struggles with alcohol, but he told CinemaBlend that starring in the film was “cathartic” for him. Director Gavin O’Connor recently recalled that Affleck actually suffered a breakdown while the cameras were rolling due to the material being so close to him. Affleck's decision to face his struggles head on, is exactly why The Way Back could be inspiring to audiences.