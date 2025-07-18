‘I Smurf-ing Loathed It.’ Critics Have Seen Smurfs, And They Are Not Holding Back On This ‘Colossal Pile Of Smurf’
Whoa!
If you grew up in the ‘80s, there’s a strong likelihood that The Smurfs were a part of your childhood, and there have been a couple of attempts to dip back into that nostalgia for the next generations. That latest effort, the new Smurfs animated movie, hits the 2025 movie calendar on July 18, and the critics are here to help parents decide if they should plan on taking the kids to the theater this weekend.
Directed by Chris Miller and written by Pam Brady, Smurfs features an ensemble voice cast and original music by Rihanna. The nine-time Grammy winner also stars as Smurfette alongside Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer and many more. Despite those collective talents, Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post gives the movie zero stars, calling it one of the worst movies of the year and saying: “I Smurf-ing loathed it.” The critic says of the animated musical:
The above critic calls Smurfs one of the worst movies of the year, but Telegraph’s Robbie Collins one-ups him by saying it’s one of the worst films he’s seen — ever. He says the feature is “a colossal pile of ‘Smurf’ – and that’s putting it politely.” Collins writes:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence recorded her own unhinged observations on what she called a “clustersmurf” of a movie, and while Miller says she’s seen worse children’s movies, she says she may not have agreed to see Smurfs if she’d realized James Corden voiced the lead role. The critic concludes:
Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent gives Smurfs 1 star out of 5, calling the upcoming kids' movie an “unfunny and often inexplicable disaster of a movie.” The critic says she was horrified by the Addison Rae-esque gyrating and for the high quantity of jokes centered around weight. Loughrey writes:
Wilson Chapman of IndieWire says the flick is a “resolutely safe, profoundly boring first draft” that lacks any of the whimsy that drew children to the ‘80s cartoon. The critic gives this “charmless, generic” movie a D, writing:
John Nugent of Empire rates the animated movie 1 star out of 5, writing that it’s a tedious entry in a tedious series with more than a whiff of corporate mandate. Nugent continues:
Well, there’s no sugar-coating how critics feel about this movie, but anyone who’s interested in seeing Smurfs should absolutely feel free to draw their own conclusions. The new animated flick is in theaters Friday, July 18.
