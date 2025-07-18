Chris Hemsworth Was At The Limitless Premiere With His Wife And Kids, And They're Totally Mini Mes

Actor Chris Hemsworth has been an A-lister for years now, partly thanks to his ongoing role as Thor in the MCU (streaming with a Disney+ subscription). While he's kept busy with other roles, he's also got his fitness brand Inspire, as well as his franchise of documentaries called Limitless. His wife and sons joined him at the premiere of the most recent addition to that property, and they look like straight-up mini mes.

Limitless sees Hemsworth do crazy stunts like jumping off of cliffs, and he's expected to take on more intense challenges in the new show Limitless: Live Better Now. While we'll have to wit until August to see for ourselves, Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky and kids all attended the UK Premiere. Check out the image of them below:

Talk about a good looking family. The Hemsworth clan looks throughly adorable on the yellow carpet for Limitless: Live Better Now. And I have to say that his twin sons Tristan and Sasha are really looking like tiny version of the Thor icon. At this point let them wield Mjolnir and Stormbreaker in an upcoming Marvel movie.

The Hemsworths are celebrities who don't live in California, opting to reside away from Hollywood. Specifically, they're in Byron Bay, Australia, and he tries to film projects Down Under whenever possible. But clearly they aren't above traveling as a family unit when the Extraction actor's career calls for it. The premiere of a project he's the face (and producer) of certainly seems like an opportunity to travel to the U.K. together.

The first Limitless series hit Disney+ back in 2022, and it should be interesting to see how different things are in Live Better Now. Hemsworth has stayed in killer shape, thanks to both the physical nature of the show and his ongoing role as Thor. We'll just have to see if those two mini mes end up feeling similarly passionate about fitness as they get older.

While the first Limitless series primarily focused on physical challenges, Hemsworth is taking on some mental ones for this new series. The trailer showed him even trying to learn the drums to play for Ed Sheeran's stadium tour. Talk about pressure.

Those who have been following the actor's personal life might have theories about why Live Better Now is focusing on both the mental and physical. Specifically that testing revealed Hemsworth is at high risk for dementia as he ages. One has to assume that is why he's taking special care of both his mind and body... and documenting it for his generations of fans.

Limitless: Live Better Now is expected to arrive on Disney+ August 15th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Hemsworth is also attached to return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th, 2026.