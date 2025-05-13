‘Some F---ing Bull--it.’ Ben Affleck And Jon Bernthal Were Asked A Bunch Personal Questions, And I Was Surprised By Some Of The Answers

The Accountant 2 has been seeing plenty of box office success since its premiere on the 2025 movie calendar, with fans loving how surprisingly funny Ben Affleck is and — as is pointed out in CinemaBlend’s review of The Accountant 2 — how it balances violence and heart. Affleck and co-star Jon Bernthal have a great rapport on-screen, but what happened when the actors put each other to the test with some personal questions?

Digging deeper into Braxton and Christian’s dynamic has been one of the most celebrated aspects of The Accountant 2 (other than Ben Affleck’s line-dancing, of course). That chemistry definitely translated off-screen as they proved how well they know each other in a “Bestie Quiz” for Complex that they shared to Instagram:

It’s easy to see how having these two actors play off of each other might lead to The Accountant 2 blowing its predecessor out of the water on Rotten Tomatoes, but as far as their questions go, I was just as surprised as Jon Bernthal during this exchange:

Affleck: What city was I born in?

What city was I born in? Bernthal: Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston, Massachusetts. Affleck: Close.

Close. Bernthal: What do you mean?

What do you mean? Affleck: I was actually born in California, I lived there for a year.

I was actually born in California, I lived there for a year. Bernthal: That’s bullshit, really?

That’s bullshit, really? Affleck: Yeah … it’s like a little trick answer.

Jon Bernthal was so confident when he said Boston, and for good reason! Ben Affleck is literally known as “the Hollywood guy from Boston.” Bernthal rebounded from the miss by knowing his co-star’s favorite snack:

Affleck: What’s one snack I like?

What’s one snack I like? Bernthal: He likes Diet Coke.

He likes Diet Coke. Affleck: Yes!

I’m not sure I would typically count a calorie-free beverage as a snack, but I’ll go with it. And as a fellow Diet Coke sommelier, I concur with Mr. Affleck that fountain Diet Coke is superior to the can or bottle. The Gone Girl star struggled a bit to reciprocate, but I think he pulled it out in the end:

Bernthal: What’s my favorite snack?

What’s my favorite snack? Affleck: Your favorite snack is, like, some like bullshit healthy fucking bar or something like that. Boxing fucking bars.

The Diet Coke guy judging Jon Bernthal’s “bullshit healthy fucking bar” is pretty rich, I gotta say. Ben Affleck also couldn’t name Bernthal’s favorite football team (the Commanders), but at least they both passed the Marvel test and were able to name Daredevil and The Punisher as each other’s MCU character.

It’s pretty fun to see these two interact outside of their movie, and it’s not like the questions got TOO personal, where a wrong answer would have made things uncomfortable. This was definitely not the same situation Ben Affleck’s ex-wife faced a year ago when Simu Liu shut down a reporter who asked Jennifer Lopez personal questions about her marriage.

Maybe that reporter should have stuck to JLo’s favorite snack.

You can see Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2, which is in theaters now, and keep an eye out for Affleck’s other upcoming movies.