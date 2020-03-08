John Krasinski Says A Quiet Place 2's Very Real Bus Stunt Put His Marriage 'On The Line'

I got to say that it really was a weird moment because as I was explaining it, you know, as I'm writing it, I'm a giddy nerd and then I'm about to shoot it, and my crew… You know, the one thing I will say about that moment is it’s probably the most proud I've ever been to be a part of a crew. Because you know, everybody always says when they accept an award, ‘This is for my crew.’ And I don't doubt that that's all true. I've never seen a more deserving crew than my crew on this movie. There was zero ‘No’s.’ I mean, every time I came up with an idea and I said, ‘We're going to shoot this shot,’ everything, to be honest from the studio and producers was, ‘It can't happen.’ And my crew was like, ‘It can happen.’ … It was really moving to see, at the end of that shot, the entire crew ran in the middle of the street, high fives, it got emotional and [there] was hugging because we pulled off something nearly impossible. That's all one shot.