As Stunts Finally Become An Oscars Category, Keanu Reeves Gets Real About What He’s Actually Responsible For In Movies Like John Wick

Throughout the history of filmmaking, stunt performers have been invaluable parts of various movies. So it’s fitting that stunt work will be honored by the Oscars in a few years time. A film franchise that’s been at the forefront of quality stunt work is John Wick, which is headlined by Keanu Reeves. As a result of his work in four main films (and a spinoff), the leading man has certainly put his body through the wringer. Something Reeves wants to be clear about, though, is actually what he does on set in relation to stunt work in his movies.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski – the director of the John Wick films – have recently been promoting the documentary Wick is Pain. The film provides a deep dive into the making of the hit series of movies, including the stunt work involved. A portion of fans may be under the impression that Reeves performs a sizable amount of his own stunts. However, the fan-favorite actor clarified during a screening of the doc (via The Hollywood Reporter), that much of the credit should go elsewhere:

I really love being able to do as much as I can, but I don’t do stunts. Stunt people do stunts. They’re like, ‘Look at all those stunts you did’ and I’m like, ‘Fuck that, [stunt double] Jackson [Spidell] just got hit by a car twice.’ And [Stahelski] is like, ‘Hmm, maybe we can hit him with two cars.’

Quite frankly, I love to hear the Canadian actor give his stunt double, Jackson Spidell, his flowers. It goes without saying that stunt actors really are among the unsung heroes of Hollywood. Due to insurance reasons, personal preferences or other variables, most lead actors can’t perform the vast majority of their own stunts. That’s when stunt doubles are called in and, without them, some of the biggest action sequences in film history wouldn’t be possible. The Speed icon later punctuated his point with another sentiment:

Anyway yeah I don’t do stunts, I do action.

This isn’t all to say that Keanu Reeves is any kind of slouch, of course. In Wick is Pain, Jackson Spidell noted that if viewers ever actually do see John Wick in pain, Reeves isn’t faking it. During past interviews, the A-lister has also discussed his participation in action sequences – some of which resulted in Reeves throwing up. Reeves admitted that after shooting the fourth film in the franchise, he needed a rest from the gym. However, with a fifth Wick film now in the works, he’ll likely have to return at some point.

When it comes to that upcoming Wick installment, my hope is that it’ll be released at a point at which it can compete in the Academy’s Achievement in Stunt Design category. Chad Stahelski – a former stuntman – was a driving force behind the category being added, and it’ll make its debut at the 100th Oscars in 2028. Keep your fingers crossed that that’s the case and, as you watch or rewatch Wick films, try to be as cognizant as Keanu Reeves is of the important roles stunt actors play.

John Wick is set to appear on the big screen this summer by way of the spinoff film Ballerina, which hits theaters on June 6 as part of the 2025 movie schedule. Wick is Pain is also available to buy on digital platforms now.