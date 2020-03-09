Final Black Widow Trailer Shows Taskmaster In All His Full, Menacing Power

Black Widow prequel footage has been rolling out slowly but steadily over the last several months and I'm not going to lie this final trailer gives us the fullest picture of the upcoming Scarlett Johansson starrer yet. If you'd like to see more of what Taskmaster will be up to in the upcoming movie or see more about what the relationship between Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson's characters will be like, Marvel has you covered with one final trailer for the new movie.