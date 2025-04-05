Florence Pugh Is Ready For Thunderbolts* Press, And I’m Loving Her Badass Mini And Knee High Boots

Florence Pugh doesn’t just show up—she arrives. As the actress gears up for the press run of Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts*, she gave fans a sneak peek at her attitude-loaded look for what she called "content day." Spoiler: She’s serving serious badass Widow energy. Needless to say, this outfit is getting me pumped for the 2025 movie schedule release!

In a new post shared to the Yelena Belova actress' official Instagram account, she struts through what looks like a studio lot in Los Angeles. She's also rocking a fitted black mini coat dress adorned with silver accents. As you can see in the carousel of pictures embedded below, the belted ensemble is paired with sky-high black knee boots and sleek black shades. On top of that, Pugh's hair is slicked back in a killer assassin-appropriate updo:

In the comments, fans enthusiastically showed their love for the Thunderbolts* cast member’s stylish press moment. One follower simply wrote, “Mommy?” (which is totally relatable). Others chimed in with fire emojis and heart eyes, as they clearly vibed with the We Live in Time star’s bold look and confident strut. It just goes to show that this A-list actress doesn’t just promote her projects -- she makes it a whole event!

Whether she’s gearing up for an upcoming Marvel movie release, handling press duties, or just living her life, the Midsommar actress always brings the energy. Her “We strut to content day” caption isn’t just a throwaway line -- it perfectly encapsulates her approach to fashion. For years now, she's turned heads with her awesome fits and, most notably, she drew praise (and criticism) for the sheer, pink Valentino dress she wore a few years back.

As for her superhero movie release, more pieces of the puzzle are starting to fall into place. The early footage for the new MCU flick teased the high-stakes conflict that Yelena and her team will face. While, Marvel is still keeping many details under wraps, recent merchandise revealed some interesting details by specifically giving fans a "super" look at Lewis Pullman's mysterious character, Bob. Between the growing reveals and the strong cast, anticipation is definitely building, and this is looking like one of those MCU entries that’ll certainly be worth seeing on the big screen.

The newest Thunderbolts* trailer takes a sharp turn from the usual Marvel formula, as it exudes a fresh, edgier tone. The style feels more in line with indie filmmaking. Think bold editing, pulsing electronic music, and a few offbeat character moments, including a perfectly timed yawn from Florence Pugh that kicks things off. It’s playful, unexpected and a clear sign that this film isn’t afraid to break the mold. Honestly, it’s a welcome shift.

The wait is almost over, as Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2. If Florence Pugh’s enthusiasm is any indication, we’re in for a wild ride, which is a notion that has me hyped! Also, I'm really hoping that Pugh breaks out even more excellent fits when she starts making the rounds to promote the movie.

Until then, you can revisit the star's past MCU moments in Black Widow and Hawkeye. Both are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, and they make for a perfect and quick refresher before Yelena joins forces with her new comrades.