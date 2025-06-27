A Fan Had A Nitpicky Fantastic Four Take, And Other Marvel Fans Did Not Hold Back

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps its hold on the entertainment world by constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will finally bring the titular team to the MCU. It's release is at the end of July, so more footage has been slowly trickling out. Although one nitpicky detail about the newest clip has started a debate online.

What we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps is surprisingly limited considering how close it is to hitting theaters. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for the team to join the fun, but that hasn't stopped them from dissecting each frame of footage. Case in point: a thread on Twitter about Johnny Storm's hair in a recently released clip. The clip in question can be seen below:

“What time is it Ben?” #TheFantasticFour pic.twitter.com/7dDm1qyyX0June 25, 2025

While it was awesome to see these two heroes working together (as well as The Thing's rock beard), debate started about Joseph Quinn's Human Torch. Namely the physics behind Johnny Storm's hair, as pointed out by user @zerowontmiss. They posted:

Why isn’t Johnny Storm’s hair moving in this scene?

Uh oh. Fans have been getting very detail-focused when watching movie trailers lately, and we just saw a similar debate about the appearance of a flying David Corenswet in Superman's trailer. Trailers often feature unfinished shots, so was this First Steps video a mistake or purposeful?

This debate ended up really heating up in the comments section of the repost. Some fans thought this was a problem with the CGI, while others tried to defend it. Then there's another camp of fans who think that people are simply overthinking it. Some choice comments read:

The man is flying through the air, on fire, carrying another man who’s 500+ pounds and made of rock…..and you’re concerned about the hair physics? - @MovieMediaX

The guy burns hotter than the sun without burning off his clothes and you’re asking about his hair? Ha ha ha ha. - @guerilla_boy

because he's behind ben, who is taking most of the drag (idk) - @obscxnities

Looks like the CGI team missed an assignment! - @TheTenebrousVex

Cuz they’re flying down pushing the hair towards his head, which is why it looks like it’s not moving - @evansolott

The exact reasoning behind this shot from the Fantastic Four: First Steps remains to be seen for now. And as such, smart money says these same fans will be closely following how Johnny Storm's hair functions when the blockbuster finally arrives in late July. You gotta love this level of fan investment.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The quartet of heroes from The Fantastic Four were already confirmed in Avengers: Doomsday's live stream cast announcement, so it seems like the next MCU blockbuster will be an important one for the shared universe as a whole. As such, there will likely be plenty of opportunities to judge the physics of Johnny Storm.

All will be revealed when The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. As previously mentioned, the team will then reappear in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th, 2026.