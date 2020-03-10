No Foul Play Here: Knives Out’s Success Is A Happy Accident, According To Daniel Craig

Film franchises don’t exactly grow on trees in Hollywood, though it might seem like stars are being handed plum role in key series on the regular. In fact, after starring in a massive film franchise, there’s no real guarantee that you are going to ever get a shot at another – with all the perks of job security and global popularity that tend to come with such a gig. Just ask Orlando Bloom how life after the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean sagas happens to be treating him.