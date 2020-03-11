Did You Catch The Batsignal In The Batman’s Batmobile?

I'm eager to see more of how Matt Reeves and company (including Ash Thorp) continue to craft a new visual language for The Batman. From the limited footage we've seen so far, it looks like Batman's accoutrements will be a bit more realistic and modern. His suit is imperfect and raw, with the Batsignal on his chest rumored to be crafted from the gun that killed his parents. And for the Batmobile, it's going to be a mixture of classic comic inspiration and modern technology. What's more, he likely won't have quite as much high tech as we saw in the Dark Knight trilogy.