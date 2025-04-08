DC Fans Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Making Alan Ritchson Into Batman With Fan Art

News
By published

That's one big Batman.

Alan Ritchson as Reacher standing in a bedroom looking down seriously.
(Image credit: Prime Video)

The 2025 movie schedule is a big one for comic book movies, as the brand new DCU will finally launch on the big screen. There’s a lot riding on the success of James Gunn’s Superman, but a lot of fans are already looking past that and wondering what the future holds for other upcoming DC movies, like the DCU’s Batman. We know he’s coming, but it’s anybody’s guess what he’ll be like. Although, there are a surprising number of fans who hope he looks like Alan Ritchson.

While James Gunn has been clear that there will be no casting until a script for the new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, is actually done, and all indications are that the script is far from done, that hasn’t stopped fans from casting the role themselves. Considering that at this point, any actor is fair game, a surprising number seemed to have decided that Reacher star Alan Ritchson is the way to go, and we recently got even more fan art in support of the idea.

To be fair, this image, from SmartSheepArt, of Alan Ritchson as Batman, is a compelling argument for the idea that the actor would look good in the cape and cowl. Considering how much the costume covers the actor, I’m not sure anybody would look bad as Batman, but Ritchson would certainly make for a Dark Knight that would instill fear in the bad guys as he’d be the most physically imposing Batman we’ve ever had on screen.

The interest in Alan Ritchson playing Batman/Bruce Wayne has made it to the actor himself. He’s been asked about his interest level in playing Batman and he’s been very clear that he would be very interested in playing the role. This has likely only increased the excitement and the fan art among those fans.

Whoever is cast as the next Batman will join a list of accomplished stars. You can see all the live-action Batman movies now on Max.

And it wouldn’t be the first time that fans' excitement over a potential casting led to that casting actually happening. Rosario Dawson was a fan favorite to play a live-action Ahsoka Tano, and that ultimately happened when Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka series arrived on Disney+. James Gunn and Brave and the Bold director Andy Muscietti have almost certainly seen the interest in Alan Ritchson playing Batman, and it will be impossible for them not to at least consider the possibility when the time comes to actually cast the role. Unless there's a specific reason that a physically massive Batman won't work, maybe it could happen.

Of course, when that casting decision will actually come is a significant question. From all indications, The Brave in the Bold is in something of a holding pattern. Director Andy Muscietti has indicated he may direct something else before doing the Batman film, which implies it will be a while before we get there.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

