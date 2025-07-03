As Rumors Swirl About Savannah Chrisley Joining DWTS, I'm Way More Intrigued By The Thought Of A Twilight Alum Joining

Ahead of Dancing With the Stars' fall premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , the show is doing its cast reveal a bit differently. Rather than announcing the celebrity contestants all at once right before the show starts, they’re slowly rolling them out. Now, there are rumors about who might join next, and the group includes Savannah Chrisley. However, I’m the most intrigued by the rumors about Twilight’s Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner.

There’s A Rumor Going Around That Savannah Chrisley Might Join Dancing With The Stars

So far, we know that TikTok star Alix Earle is set to compete on DWTS , and so is Robert Irwin, who will follow in the footsteps of his sister, Bindi Irwin . Season 34 will also feature two Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars – Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. Now, adding to all this is a rumor that another reality star, Savannah Chrisley, might be joining the ranks, too.

Apparently, the Chrisley Knows Best star has been in talks to do the show before; however, according to an insider who spoke to The U.S. Sun, it’s never worked out. It might this time, though, as the source alleged that Chrisley is “in talks.” They also made claims about how this could be one of DWTS's more controversial castings this season, explaining:

Producers know she will be an extremely controversial pick and not everyone is on board with her but as they've shown in the past, they are not afraid of controversy. They enjoy casting choices that get people talking. Given the recent news with her parents, Savannah would definitely be a choice that gets a lot of buzz.

For years, the Chrisley family has been making headlines. However, when Todd and Julie Chrisley were arrested and President Donald Trump pardoned them , there was a lot more news breaking about the family. Considering their history as well as this recent situation, Savannah’s involvement in DWTS would definitely be talked about if this rumor turns out to be true.

However, I think I’m even more intrigued by the next casting rumor…

I’m Intrigued By The Idea Of Taylor Lautner And His Wife Joining The Show

According to the same insider, Twilight star Taylor Lautner is one of Dancing with the Stars’ “top people.” However, he’s apparently not the only Taylor Lautner being considered. The source alleged that his wife, who shares the same first and last name, might join too:

There’s a chance his wife Tay could join too since they've become such a public figure as a duo with their podcast and wellness company. Taylor is the focus though, with his background and stunt experience, he'd be a force on the ballroom but they are interested in both Taylor and Tay. He's wholesome and young with a great attitude but is also very athletic and ripped. He's the full package, he'd be a great get if they can close the deal. She's beloved too and has become close with some of the pro dancers so it's a nice fit.

I totally agree that the two Taylor Lautners (or is it Taylors Lautner) would be a great fit for this show in general. They both have fun personalities, they seem game to learn, and the actor Taylor Lautner can indeed do flips. In fact, he did one on the Eras Tour stage a couple of years ago.

Plus, with so many married pro couples on the show – like Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach and Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy – it’d be fun to see them paired with one of these duos.

All around, there’s a lot of fun to be had by casting Taylor Lautner and potentially his wife, Taylor Lautner, so I hope it happens.