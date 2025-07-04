The Harry Potter Series Reportedly Cast A Vital Role (And It's Not A Witch, Wizard Or Muggle)

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series seems to be coming together really nicely. With each piece of casting news, excitement continues to build as we imagine what a retelling of J.K. Rowling’s books will be like. Now, another vital role from the books and the Harry Potter film series has reportedly just been cast. And no, it’s not a witch, wizard, or muggle this time.

While casting people for a Harry Potter TV series is important, the fantasy franchise is also well-known for the magical elements and locations that make up The Wizarding World. So, last month, a Tudor-style Privet Drive was built . Now, Buckinghamshire Railway Centre revealed the next vital role that’s reportedly been filled, and they're talking about one of the best ways to travel in the magical universe -- The Hogwarts Express:

What a beauty. You’d never believe this magnificent train is over 40 years old. According to Buckinghamshire Railway Centre’s caption, the steam locomotive was salvaged from Barry Island scrapyard in 1978 and got a total makeover for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation . The railway centre continued to say how proud they are of the restored locomotive and its television debut:

Having once been bound for scrap metal, this stunning loco will now have the privilege of stepping up to play one of the most well-known steam locomotives in the world, and this collaboration will ensure its future for many years to come.

When you think about it, the Hogwarts Express plays an underrated key role in the Harry Potter series. Author J.K. Rowling came up with the idea for her best-selling book series while on a train. It’s through this magical method of transportation that Harry first met his best friends, Ron and Hermione. And each year, they would board the train and set off to Hogwarts for many magical adventures.

Most importantly, the final Harry Potter book and movie ended on the Hogwarts Express. It was a beautiful moment seeing the magical trio watching their children head off to Hogwarts just like they did once upon a time. The train represents a bridge between childhood and the unknown future that awaits a wizarding student.

Other than Privet Drive and the Hogwarts Express being cast, there are a lot of new and familiar faces making their way to the HBO series. John Lithgow was cast as Dumbledore , followed by Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu as Professor McGonagall and Professor Snape. Shaun of the Dead’s Nick Frost has also signed on to play Hagrid .

Meanwhile, newbie young stars Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will be our new Harry, Hermione, and Ron , respectively. Oh, also, we can’t forget about the Malfoys, as Johnny Flynn is set to play Lucius and Lox Pratt will be Draco .

With a cast this dynamic and diverse, it looks like the series promises to deliver us fresh energy and heartfelt talent we all know and love.

The latest casting news of the Harry Potter series may not be a witch, wizard, or Muggle. But, hearing about a restored train reportedly getting picked as the Hogwarts Express is giving me just as much excitement. Through this powerful locomotive, I’m sure fans will get all kinds of nostalgic feels seeing the iconic train ride again and bring us all on a new adventure.