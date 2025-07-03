Taika Waititi's At Disneyland This Week, And His Reaction Has Me In Stitches As A Disney Adult Myself: 'Please Nobody Tell My Kids'

There is a certain segment of people who are clearly incapable of having fun and lead truly miserable lives, and believe that if you don’t have kids, you have no business going to Disney Parks. The rest of us know the truth: that going to Disneyland without kids is fantastic, even if you have them. Taika Waititi gets it, so I don't see what the problem is.

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi recently posted pictures from a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, and he clearly had an absolute blast. He was in full “Disney Adult” mode as he went with some friends, but did not bring his kids. In fact, in the post, he specifically asks, “Please nobody tell my kids,” as they will obviously get upset that Dad went without them. Hopefully, the kids don’t follow Dad’s Instagram.

Waititi looks great with the Mickey ear sunglasses, the ear band and the Sorcerer Mickey hat all piled on top of each other. He’s dancing around the park, smiling at everything, getting pictures with Disney Princesses and just generally having a blast.

As a fellow Disney Adult, who has kids, but who frequently visits theme parks without them, I fully endorse this message. I also don’t tell my kids when I’m going to Disneyland or Disney World most of the time because it will only upset them. If they do find out, I have to bring them something.

I know the term "Disney Adult' is used as a pejorative, but most of those people cosplay as athletes to watch other people play sports, so I don't know what they're on about. Some of my best friends are Disney Adults, and now I want Taika Waititi to be one of them because he looks like a fun dude with whom to hang around Disneyland. He could probably also get me into Club 33.

And say what you will, but Disney Parks have no problem whatever with "Disney Adults." Disney World recently opened a lounge where nobody under 21 is allowed. Clearly the park doesn't mind if the kids stay home. The adults are the ones with the money.

I love my kids, and I’ll take them to Disneyland too whenever I can. That said, I’ve been a fan of theme parks since long before I had kids and have gone as an adult without my kids many more times than I have gone with them. There’s a lot to be said for not waiting in a line with somebody who doesn’t have as much patience for waiting, or not having to skip an attraction because somebody isn’t tall enough to go on it.

And to be fair, Disneyland Paris is one resort I would absolutely want to visit without my kids, at least the first time. I’ve never been there, so I’d want to be able to explore it at my leisure without needing to worry about kids. Also, being a lover of great food and great Disney Parks food, and with it being Paris and all, my kids probably wouldn’t appreciate most of the food I would want to eat. Maybe when they’re older.