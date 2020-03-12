John Krasinki Confirms A Quiet Place Part II’s Delay In Sweet Letter To Fans

A Quiet Place Part 2 has been pulled from its release next week, but unlike No Time To Die, which staked out a date in November when it moved from its April 10 date, A Quiet Place Part 2 has not set a new release date. It seems the plan from Paramount is just to wait and see what happens. One would expect the plan, as much as there is one, is rather than put it off by several months, it's to wait until things are under control, and then get the movie out quickly. Which makes sense considering it came so close to release already.