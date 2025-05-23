Talk To Me 2 Directors Share Update That Has My Mind Racing, But It Sounds Like We'll Be Waiting Quite A While For It
Talk to the hand.
Currently on the promotional trail for their latest round of on-screen nightmares in the shocking and grief-stricken horror Bring Her Back, directors Danny and Michael Philippou are in the genre spotlight, and fans like me are eager to see where they’ll aim their talent next. Many of us are anticipating the sequel to their breakout hit Talk to Me (our review), which was confirmed to be in the works in August 2023, and while it is still happening, it’s unfortunately still a ways off.
So let’s talk out the “bad” news first, which is really still great news overall, before dipping back into where Talk to Me 2 may go with its story. Somebody light a candle….
Why Talk To Me 2 Isn't Happening Yet
It may surprise no one to learn that after crafting a relatively low-budget horror that wins over critics and audiences around the world, the Philippou brothers became hot commodities within the world of horror. And they weren't exactly keen on avoiding other projects in the meantime.
For now, the siblings are hard at work on a documentary for A24 that's focused on deathmatch wrestling, which sounds no less horrific than any scripted movies releasing in 2025. But it turns out there will likely be a third feature getting crafted before any sequels get attention. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting about the near future, the Philippous confirmed another original genre effort is in the works, saying:
Honestly, for as much as I want to see Talk to Me's lore explored and explained in a follow-up, I can't exactly balk at the brothers bringing any other new ideas to the big screen. Even though it would really help smooth things over if they'd offer up a detail or two about this "huge" new idea. But for now, I'll just think about how much uncomfortable squirming I'll be doing while watching that deathmatch documentary.
Talk To Me 2 Could Go In Two Different Directions
At this point, it sounds like the actual plan for Talk to Me 2 isn't wholly set in stone yet, with new ideas forming as more time goes by. There isn't even just one version of the story. Speaking about the sequel, the Philippou brothers said:
Can we assume the scene in question will be a one-upping of Talk to Me's wild dog-kissing scene? Probably not, but maybe with another animal...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
But more seriously, does that mean one of those scripts will become the the second film, and the other could potentially become Talk to Me 3? (Or the more fitting Talk to M3?) Or will the unused script get tossed entirely? Either way, it's 100% better to have an abundance of ideas than a total dearth of them, especially when the ideas are as disturbing as what these dudes bring to the screen.
Although all of this sequel talk does make me wonder what happened to the already filmed Duckett prequel that the Philippou brothers revealed was crafted through the use of mobile devices and social media. Could that possibly make it to fans before the official sequel? I'm keeping my ceramic fingers crossed.
In the meantime, Bring Her Back is hitting theaters everywhere on May 30.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.