Talk To Me 2 Directors Share Update That Has My Mind Racing, But It Sounds Like We'll Be Waiting Quite A While For It

Currently on the promotional trail for their latest round of on-screen nightmares in the shocking and grief-stricken horror Bring Her Back, directors Danny and Michael Philippou are in the genre spotlight, and fans like me are eager to see where they’ll aim their talent next. Many of us are anticipating the sequel to their breakout hit Talk to Me (our review), which was confirmed to be in the works in August 2023, and while it is still happening, it’s unfortunately still a ways off.

So let’s talk out the “bad” news first, which is really still great news overall, before dipping back into where Talk to Me 2 may go with its story. Somebody light a candle….

Why Talk To Me 2 Isn't Happening Yet

It may surprise no one to learn that after crafting a relatively low-budget horror that wins over critics and audiences around the world, the Philippou brothers became hot commodities within the world of horror. And they weren't exactly keen on avoiding other projects in the meantime.

For now, the siblings are hard at work on a documentary for A24 that's focused on deathmatch wrestling, which sounds no less horrific than any scripted movies releasing in 2025. But it turns out there will likely be a third feature getting crafted before any sequels get attention. Speaking with Bloody Disgusting about the near future, the Philippous confirmed another original genre effort is in the works, saying:

I’m writing another horror movie at the moment, which I adore so much. And it feels like it’s huge. So there’s that. And then I think would be Talk to Me 2.

Honestly, for as much as I want to see Talk to Me's lore explored and explained in a follow-up, I can't exactly balk at the brothers bringing any other new ideas to the big screen. Even though it would really help smooth things over if they'd offer up a detail or two about this "huge" new idea. But for now, I'll just think about how much uncomfortable squirming I'll be doing while watching that deathmatch documentary.

Talk To Me 2 Could Go In Two Different Directions

At this point, it sounds like the actual plan for Talk to Me 2 isn't wholly set in stone yet, with new ideas forming as more time goes by. There isn't even just one version of the story. Speaking about the sequel, the Philippou brothers said:

We have two versions of the script for Talk to Me 2 that are focusing on two different sets of characters that are in two different places. I’m equally excited about both. There’s one scene in one of them that I think will be one of the best things I ever shoot.

Can we assume the scene in question will be a one-upping of Talk to Me's wild dog-kissing scene? Probably not, but maybe with another animal...

But more seriously, does that mean one of those scripts will become the the second film, and the other could potentially become Talk to Me 3? (Or the more fitting Talk to M3?) Or will the unused script get tossed entirely? Either way, it's 100% better to have an abundance of ideas than a total dearth of them, especially when the ideas are as disturbing as what these dudes bring to the screen.

Although all of this sequel talk does make me wonder what happened to the already filmed Duckett prequel that the Philippou brothers revealed was crafted through the use of mobile devices and social media. Could that possibly make it to fans before the official sequel? I'm keeping my ceramic fingers crossed.

In the meantime, Bring Her Back is hitting theaters everywhere on May 30.