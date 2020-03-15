Onward Box Office: Pixar's Latest Doesn't Have A Magical Second Weekend

Those who regularly follow box office reports know that the typical drop experienced by a new release from its debut to its second weekend is between 40 percent and 60 percent, but global events unfortunately resulted in Onward performing as a statistical outlier. The numbers weren't all that great in its first three days, as the movie had the third weakest opening of any Pixar movie, and its financial situation definitely isn't made any better by the 73 percent drop it has now experienced.It should come as no surprise that this is the worst second weekend performance for any film released by the animation studio, as even Peter Sohn's The Good Dinosaur managed to make $15.3 million in its second lap after its disappointing Thanksgiving 2015 theatrical premiere, though the record books will require an asterisk.