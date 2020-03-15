The Hunt Totally Flips A Classic Fable On Its Ear, And Damon Lindelof Explains Why

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for The Hunt. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Toward the end of the second act in Craig Zobel’s The Hunt, Betty Gilpin’s Crystal begins to tell Wayne Duvall's Don a bedtime story her mother use to recite when she was younger: the Jack Rabbit and the Box Turtle. At first it seems like a tale that we’re all heard a thousand times before, essentially a relabeled version of the Tortoise and the Hare, but it’s when she gets to the end that we learn that her version is a tad different. Specifically, it adds that the Jack Rabbit is a bit of a sore loser, and isn’t above some bloody vengeance.

It’s very much a surprising take on the familiar, and one that I couldn’t get out of my head after seeing the film. Thus, I felt compelled to ask about it when I attended the Los Angeles press day for The Hunt earlier this month, and I learned some fantastic insight about the story from both Betty Gilpin and co-writer/producer Damon Lindelof: