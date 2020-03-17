We Stepped Into The Jumanji Experience, Here’s What It Was Like

Zipping around at about 30 miles per hour, the solidity of the sand actually being a benefit to the ride, I has an amazing time, and could definitely empathize with the excitement demonstrated by the characters in Jumanji: The Next Level (further aided by a few carts being dressed up like ostriches and chasing us around – as you can see in the image above). I did manage to get my cart stuck once, but some quick assistance from our guides got all four of my wheels spinning again after just a minute, and then I was back to tearing up the course. It was a thrill, and the rain served to make it all the more exciting.