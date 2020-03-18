Wow, Dwayne Johnson Has Been Working On Black Adam For A Long Time

Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now. That gives you an idea of how passionate I am about this project. How passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Bros., New Line Cinemas, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. In 2008 was when we first started talking about this. So it has required patience by all of us as partners. And I’m a much different man and actor than I was ten years ago. Even then, ten years ago, I just wanted to wait for the timing to feel right. And it feels like now, the man that I’ve become, I’m able to bring a little bit of my own life lessons and philosophies and engrain them in the DNA of this character.