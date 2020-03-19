One Jumanji: The Next Level Scene Was Actually Developed For The Last Movie

If one idea was created during the first movie that wasn't used, there certainly could have been others, as well as concepts born during The Next Level that weren't used. At this point, it's unclear if another Jumanji could be on the way. The newest film didn't do quite as well at the box office as Welcome to the Jungle, but it still made plenty of money, more than enough to be considered a box office success, and so perhaps we will see more Jumanji down the road.