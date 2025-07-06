As A Scream Superfan, I Can't Believe Jurassic World Rebirth Basically Remade A Famous Ghostface Scene With Dinos

Spoilers ahead for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic Park is one of the best sci-fi movies ever, and I'm part of the generation that was raised on the franchise. I've kept up with all the movies (which are streaming with a Peacock subscription), and went to see Gareth Edwards' Rebirth on opening night. I enjoyed the new Jurassic World movie, but as a hardcore Scream fan I couldn't help but notice scene felt a lot like Scream VI's Ghostface scene in the bodega. Hear me out.

In the third act of Jurassic World Rebirth, the surviving human heroes are at a gas station, where they're suddenly attacked by mutadons. And as the characters crawl around the aisles and try to distract the new creature, it really felt like an almost beat-for-beat recreation of one particularly terrifying sequence from Scream VI (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). As a reminder, you can check it out below:

I mean, am I crazy for seeing the similarities? In the new sequence, which is included in the Jurassic World Rebirth trailers, the heroes are also silently trying to avoid a killer while in a small stores. They'e both got to crawl and try not to make noises, and throw a small can in order to distract the mutadon/Ghostface. They both also feature shots of characters behind a shelf as their stalker is shown directly above them.

To be honest, both Scream VI and Rebirth crushed and crafted thrilling scenes. So I have to give the cast and crew their props. But because I'm a horror nerd who thinks Scream is the best horror movie ever, I found myself looking to my partner/ fellow moviegoers to see if anyone else was seeing these similarities.

I'm not saying that the folks behind Rebirth purposefully ripped off, Scream VI. In fact, I could tell that the gas station scene was a modern take on Jurassic Park's iconic kitchen sequence. But there were just so many similar shots that I was a bit distracted watching that particular part of Edwards' new sci-fi blockbuster.

It's a good time to be a horror fan, and both Scream VI and Jurassic World Rebirth pack a ton of scares throughout their runtimes. While we already know that Scream 7 is on the way, it should be interesting to see if the new Jurassic movie ends up kickstarting a brand new series of movies. Fans weren't thrilled with how the last trilogy ended with Dominion, and it's focus on bugs rather than actual Dinosuars. So Rebirth might begin a new trilogy... if it performs well at the box office and folks go to the theaters over the holiday weekend.

Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. I'm personally hoping for movies, for Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson's chemistry alone.