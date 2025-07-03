Yes, Jurassic World Rebirth Nearly Had A Full-Blown Dino Sex Scene: 'Not Appropriate'

Minor spoilers ahead for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic Park is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and the franchise has remained a vital part of pop culture for decades. The property, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription, has once again returned to theaters with the new blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth. And it turns out that one draft of that movie featured full-blown dinosaur sex. Let's break it all down.

It remains to be seen where fans put Rebirth when ranking the Jurassic movies, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. Around halfway through the movie, the group of heroes see a group of Titanosaurus who are coupled up. It's a sweet sequence, but it could have been much more steamy. In a conversation with IndieWire, writer David Koepp spoke about the challenge of bringing this scene together, in his words:

[The scene with the dinos making out] was tricky to write because, you know, how much of a mating scene are we talking about? How ‘Jurassic Pork’ are we going to go with this?

Not Jurassic PORK! I'm scared to google this term, as I have to assume there's a porn parody somewhere on the internet. And it sounds like we could have seen the Titanosaurus getting busy in the original draft of this new sequel.

While CinemaBlend's Jurassic World Rebirth review wasn't overwhelmingly positive, perhaps audiences will be more kind. Later in the same interview, Koepp shared more about just how graphic the OG script was for this sequence, saying:

In one draft of the script I wrote, ‘They approach the dinosaurs in the field. Let’s just put it this way, they have eight legs between them but only six are on the ground.’

Well... that would have been a very different movie. While we've seen lots of murderous dinosaurs and a giant pile of dung in the Jurassic franchise, seeing two Dinos mating has never been part of the story. After all, they were originally designed to be unable to reproduce on their own.

Since Rebirth's original cut was less than two hours long, a number of scenes likely ended up on the cutting room floor. That includes seeing two giant dinosaurs knocking boots for the first time. David Koepp reflected on turning in that sequence, saying:

I turned it in. I thought it was funny! …But, it’s not appropriate.

There are likely some audience members who would have laughed at seeing the Titanosaurus procreate. The Jurassic franchise is known for pivoting between horror and comedy, but usually it doesn't work blue. In the end, these jokes were cut from Rebirth, but maybe we'll get more adult content if/when the property continues with another big-screen adventure.

If Rebirth does well in theaters, I have to assume that Universal Pictures will want to continue the story with a sequel. The cast is certainly winning, especially the internet's boyfriend, Jonathan Bailey, and the great Scarlett Johansson.

Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list. Unfortunately, the Titanosaurus is much more tame than it could have been.