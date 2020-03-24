One Of Black Widow’s New Characters Ties Back To The First Avengers Movie

That means either Dreykov has been killed, and all of his scenes in Black Widow will be in flashbacks, or he’s somehow still alive, and Natasha Romanoff and her allies will run into him during the course of their mission. If it’s the latter scenario, it’ll be interesting to see if Dreykov will be an ally or enemy to them. Just because they all mingled together in the Red Room doesn’t mean that they were on good terms.