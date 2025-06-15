David Harbour Joked With Scarlett Johansson About Black Widow Being The ‘Secret Character’ In Avengers 5 And 6, And I Love Her Funny Response

It’s been a few years since Scarlett Johansson retired from her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Still, the actress is asked whether she’ll reprise the role in upcoming Marvel movies. On that front, Johansson has been adamant about not playing the beloved character again. That subject came up again (albeit in a jokey way) when David Harbour humorously teased Johansson about Romanoff being a “secret character” in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, leading the actress to give a retort that I love.

The two Black Widow co-stars participated in a fun conversation for Interview Magazine, which saw Scarlett Johansson interview David Harbour about Thunderbolts* and more. Eventually, talk turned to the upcoming Avengers films, the first of which is currently filming in the UK. Johansson mentioned it, as some of her old buddies (like Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.) are filming it now. After joking that she’s still keeping secrets even though she’s no longer under contract, Harbour dropped a funny quip:

Oh, come on, Scarlett. We all know you’re the secret character. We all know the Black Widow comes back from the dead.

Black Widow’s tragic death takes place in Avengers: Endgame (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription). Natasha ultimately sacrifices herself on the planet Vormir in order for her teammates to retrieve the Soul Stone. Ultimately, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are successful but at the cost of Nat’s life. Considering all of this, I was really delighted by the way in which Scarlett Johansson reacted to her friend and colleague:

If I come back from the dead, then half the world’s population dies. Didn’t you see Endgame for Christ’s sake?

Honestly, I have to respect a star who’s committed to continuity, and she’s absolutely right. It’s hard to say just what kind of damage could be done to the sacred timeline if Romanoff’s death were to be reversed. Half the population could indeed be killed all over again if her sacrifice is taken back. Of course, I don’t want to get too deep here as, above all else, I just can’t help but chuckle over the fact that the Oscar nominee reacted to her former co-star by dishing out Marvel Cinematic Universe facts like a fan would.

Scarlett Johansson’s commitment to Black Widow’s fate is admirable, considering many people’s desire to see her back in the fold. While she’s admitted to missing being with her “buddies” on set, Johansson also appreciates that her character’s story “is complete.” Of course, there are other ways in which Nat can return. Marvel is dabbling in the multiverse right now, and a Romanoff variant could definitely show up at some point in the upcoming Avengers movies.

That’s only a theory, though as, at this point, it seems that Scarlett Johansson truly has no plans to don her black, leather suit and stingers. Chances are she’s still going to receive questions and comments – whether they be serious ones or non-serious ones like David Harbour’s. If that happens, I’d expect Johansson to simply point out the details of Endgame as necessary.

In any case, Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars drops on December 17, 2027.